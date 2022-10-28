Pine nut and coffee caramel tart

In this delicious tart, the pine nuts provide a pleasant surprise and the ricotta and coffee a unique flavour. The tart doesn't need blind baking, but I suggest you place it in the middle of the oven to ensure the pastry is evenly cooked. Make this ahead of time as it is best when it has cooled. You won't need a huge slice, but you won't be able to resist coming back for a second serving. Serve with whipped cream and a short black coffee.
For the pastry
1.5 cups standard flour
30g ground almonds
100g butter, cut into cubes
60g icing sugar
1 egg
For the filling
1/4 cup honey
15g butter
50g caster sugar
100ml cream
140g ricotta cheese
2 tsp coffee, strong
2 eggs
80g pine nuts
Directions
- In a food processor place the flour, almonds, butter and icing sugar. Blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- Add the egg and blitz, until a ball of dough forms. If the mixture seems a little dry, add 1 Tbsp cold water.
- On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry into a circle to fit a 23cm tart tin. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Set an oven to 160C. In a small pot, melt the honey, butter and sugar.
- Remove and cool for 15 minutes. Add the cream, ricotta, coffee and eggs and combine well.
- Sprinkle the pine nuts in the bottom of the tart tin. Pour in the ricotta mixture. Place in the oven for 30 minutes, then turn to ensure even cooking.
- Cook for another 10 minutes or until it begins to set. It will still be a little wobbly, but will set completely as it cools.
- Serve the tart in thin slices with whipped cream.