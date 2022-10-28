Pine nut and coffee caramel tart

Babiche Martens

In this delicious tart, the pine nuts provide a pleasant surprise and the ricotta and coffee a unique flavour. The tart doesn't need blind baking, but I suggest you place it in the middle of the oven to ensure the pastry is evenly cooked. Make this ahead of time as it is best when it has cooled. You won't need a huge slice, but you won't be able to resist coming back for a second serving. Serve with whipped cream and a short black coffee.

For the pastry

1.5 cups standard flour

30g ground almonds

100g butter, cut into cubes

60g icing sugar

1 egg

For the filling

1/4 cup honey

15g butter

50g caster sugar

100ml cream

140g ricotta cheese

2 tsp coffee, strong

2 eggs

80g pine nuts

Directions