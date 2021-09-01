Piers Morgan won't return to TV show after being cleared for Meghan Markle comments - report

Piers Morgan doubles down on his controversial comments made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and reveals future employment options the day after resigning from Good Morning Britain. Video / Sky News via Getty

Piers Morgan may have been cleared by a watchdog over his Meghan Markle comments - but don't expect him to return to Good Morning Britain any time soon.

That's according to a source from ITV who told the Daily Mail says the channel "have no current plans to invite him to present Good Morning Britain". A source said: "Piers decided to leave. We accepted his decision".

Morgan resigned from the show after storming out of the studio live on air. Fellow presenter Alex Beresford called him out for his verbal attack on the Duchess of Sussex following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said. Meghan Markle – I wouldn't believe it if she read me the weather report," he said on air on GMB in response to the duchess revealing she experienced suicidal thoughts.

Piers Morgan did not believe what Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview . Photo / CBS

Beresford pointed out Morgan "continues to trash" the Duchess of Sussex and the exchange prompted Morgan to storm off the set of the show.

Morgan subsequently resigned from the show.

Despite 57,000 complaints - including from Meghan herself, Ofcom ruled overnight NZ time Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code.

In a decision released today Ofcom explained the reasoning for clearing Morgan.

Hmmm, ITV have just put out a statement saying I only won the ⁦@Ofcom⁩ case against Princess Pinocchio because my colleagues expressed different opinions to mine. That’s not what the ⁦@Ofcom⁩ report says in its conclusion. I suggest ITV reads it again. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vCh2iiJdis — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

"The interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey contained serious allegations and it was legitimate for this Programme to discuss and scrutinise those claims including their veracity.

"This was a finely-balanced decision. Mr Morgan's comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them.

"But we also took full account of freedom of expression. Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers.

"Nonetheless, we've reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected."