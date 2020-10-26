Piers Morgan compares Prince Harry and Meghan's shows to getting a 'root canal'

The TV host lashed out at the couple over their Netflix deal. Photos / Getty Images

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan has had yet another dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this time slamming their Netflix deal.

The Good Morning Britain presenter compared the idea of watching one of their Netflix shows to undergoing painful dental surgery.

The 55-year-old has been very vocal in his criticism of the former royals who moved to LA and have since started a joint career in TV production.

Morgan took issue with Markle in particular after the pair reportedly shared dinner and then she stopped returning his phone calls shortly after meeting Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan have signed a $130 million contract with Netflix to make documentaries, films and even children's shows for the global streaming giant.

Their first project is said to be already underway and is an animated series targeted at women, according to The New York Times.

Despite the fact the shows have not been released, Morgan compared watching one of the "woke" shows to having a painful root canal.

He told the Sunday Mirror: "I am looking forward to all their woke documentaries with the kind of enthusiasm I look forward to having root canal surgery at the dentist."

Morgan has previously mocked the couple's move into TV, and called their company "Megxit Productions". He also made a list of suggestions of shows he felt they should make.

His suggestions included, a Crown type show called The Frown, and a reality show of Harry in the army called I Don't Want To Be A Vacuous Celebrity Any More … Get Me Out Of Here.

However, it is likely to be Harry and Meghan who have the last laugh, with the couple expecting to pocket a staggering $300m in what one expert called a "massive historical deal".