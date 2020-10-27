Photo sparks heated debate over the correct way to fold towels

Is 1, 2, or 3 the right way to fold your towels? Photo / Supplied

It's the debate you didn't know we needed to have. After everything 2020 has thrown at us, it's time to answer a very important question once and for all: What's the correct way to fold towels?

The debate was kicked off on Twitter when @itsfrtaylorlien shared a photo of three towels and asked: "Are you a 1, 2 or 3?"

Number one showed a towel folded into halves, while the second option had been folded into thirds.

Number three scrapped folding altogether and was a rolled up towel.

The tweet soon got dozens of comments from people who were of the firm belief that there was only one correct way to fold a towel and all other methods were the equivalent of setting fire to your linen cupboard.

But others said they didn't use any of the three ways suggested and liked to watch the world burn instead:

So, what is the best way to store towels? While there's no consensus on the correct way, a video showing a "luxe" and "space-saving" method to folding towels went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

Australian woman Chantel Mila's video on how to fold towels like a day spa has been viewed more than four million times since she posted it in June.

"This simple fold is space-saving for storage and also looks luxe in your bathroom," Chantel captioned the video.

To fold her way, lay a towel out flat on a table and fold the top right corner inward making a triangle.

Then fold the towel in half lengthways and flip over, rolling it tightly until you reach the end with the triangle and tuck it into the rolled towel.