Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Phishing scams now mimic trusted faces and files, global IT company HP warns

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald senior reporter Lane Nichols joins us today on The Front Page to discuss the latest scammers and what solutions there could be in future.

As scams grow increasingly sophisticated, more realistic and harder to detect, a leading global information technology company is warning Kiwis that suspicious emails and dodgy links are no longer the only warning signs to look out for.

A spam email purporting to be from NBR Te Ao Māori editor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save