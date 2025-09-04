NBR Te Ao Māori editor Mike McRoberts is the latest target of an impersonation scam. Photo / Getty Images

NBR Te Ao Māori editor Mike McRoberts is the latest target of an impersonation scam. Photo / Getty Images

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

NBR Te Ao Māori editor Mike McRoberts has become the latest subject of an impersonation scam.

The business and politics news service told subscribers on Thursday that a spam email, purporting to be from McRoberts, had been sent that morning.

“Please delete this email immediately and do not click on any links or open any attachments. This email is a sophisticated phishing attempt designed to steal personal information. We want to be clear that this email did not originate from our systems. We are actively investigating the situation to determine the source of this malicious activity.

“We sincerely apologise for any alarm or inconvenience this has caused. Thank you for your understanding.”