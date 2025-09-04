Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NBR issues ‘delete immediately’ warning after Mike McRoberts targeted in email phishing scam

RNZ
2 mins to read

NBR Te Ao Māori editor Mike McRoberts is the latest target of an impersonation scam. Photo / Getty Images

NBR Te Ao Māori editor Mike McRoberts is the latest target of an impersonation scam. Photo / Getty Images

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

NBR Te Ao Māori editor Mike McRoberts has become the latest subject of an impersonation scam.

The business and politics news service told subscribers on Thursday that a spam email, purporting to be from McRoberts, had been sent that morning.

“Please

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save