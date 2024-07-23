Tips for identifying and avoiding scams

How to check for scams Scamwatch | Consumer Protection

Consumer Protection, Scamwatch provides some tips on how to check for email scams.

“If an email claims to be from a bank, company, or government agency, check the sender’s email address.

“A legitimate email from this organisation won’t end in the name of a free email service such as Hotmail, Yahoo or Gmail.

“Check the text after the @ matches the organisation’s official website, e.g., an email from Netsafe will be sent from @netsafe.org.nz.

“Scam emails often include links designed to get you to enter personal information on a fraudulent website.

“Google the name of the organisation to research their official website, email addresses and phone number.

“Research who has contacted you. Search the email address or company name followed by the word ‘scam’ to see if anyone has reported scam activity.

“If in doubt, use the official phone number to call the organisation the email claims to be from.”

To check if a link is legitimate or a scam visit CheckNetsafe.nz| Check if a Website is a Scam or a Fraud.

“Some scams are good at imitating the communication style of reputable companies, but many scam emails will include obvious mistakes.”

What to do if you’ve been scammed

If you think you have been scammed:

1. Stop all contact with the scammer – Once you realise you are being scammed, do not continue the conversation. Hang up the phone. Don’t reply to emails or letters scammers have sent you. If you have been scammed online, block the scammer from contacting you.

2. Do not make any more payments – Some scammers target people caught in recent scams, e.g. by pretending to be an enforcement agency that can return all your money for a fee. Don’t give money to anyone on the promise they will get your lost money back.

3. Contact the bank or service you sent money through – If you are the victim of a financial scam, credit card scam or identity theft, contact your bank immediately. It will have a policy in place to deal with fraud. If you have sent money through another bank or transfer service, it’s a good idea to contact the service you used.

Report a scam

“Reporting a scam is important, whether for yourself or on behalf of someone else,” says Consumer Protection, Scamwatch.

“Reporting puts you in touch with someone who can give advice specific to your situation. It also helps other people avoid similar scams.

“Scams can be reported to Cert NZ, NZ Police, the Department of Internal Affairs and individual telecommunication agencies.

“Each covers a specific area of content and has a role to play in protecting people from online scams and spam.”

Report scams, computer or security issues with your device – Cert NZ Reporting form for businesses and individuals | Cert NZ

Report money lost in a scam – New Zealand Police 105 (Ten-Five) Information | New Zealand Police

Report investment scams – Financial Markets Authority Contact | Financial Markets Authority (fma.govt.nz)

Report spam texts or emails – Department of Internal Affairs Spam-How-to-Report-Scams - dia.govt.nz

- SunLive