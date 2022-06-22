Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Peter Gordon: how to make clam chowder a whānau feast for Matariki

2 minutes to read
Peter Gordon's fish head and clam chowder.

Peter Gordon's fish head and clam chowder.

By Peter Gordon

Peter Gordon's fish head and clam chowder for Matariki

Serves 4-6

Ingredients
1.5L water
1 tsp sea salt
2 fish heads (around 1.5-2kg total) gills removed, rinsed of any blood
1 onion, peeled and sliced
½ stick celery,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.