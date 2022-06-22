Peter Gordon's fish head and clam chowder.

Peter Gordon's fish head and clam chowder for Matariki

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1.5L water

1 tsp sea salt

2 fish heads (around 1.5-2kg total) gills removed, rinsed of any blood

1 onion, peeled and sliced

½ stick celery, thinly sliced, leaves also

1 carrot, peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

2 bay leaves

400ml coconut milk

1½ cups hot water

1-2 tsp smoked paprika, to taste

¼ cup Urban Hippie miso paste

1 kūmara, scrubbed and diced

½ cup brown rice (pre-boil 12 minutes to speed cooking)

12 assorted clams or mussels

3 shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 silverbeet stalk and leaf, thinly shredded

½ corn cob – cut the kernels off (or ½ cup corn kernels)

Chef Peter Gordon.

Method

1. In a pot, bring the water to the boil with the sea salt.

2. Add the fish heads, onion, celery, carrot, garlic and bay leaves and return to the boil, then reduce heat to a gentle boil and cook until the heads are done – approximately 8-10 minutes depending on size.

3. Carefully remove the heads using tongs or a slotted spoon and when cool enough to handle pick the flesh from the bones.

4. Bring the stock back to a boil and add the coconut milk, 1½ cups hot water, smoked paprika, miso, kūmara and rice – reduce heat and gently boil for 20 minutes or until rice and kūmara are cooked.

5. Add the clams (or mussels), shiitake, silverbeet and corn and cook 3 minutes more or until all shells have opened.

6. Taste for seasoning.

7. Place fish flesh in each bowl then ladle the broth on top.