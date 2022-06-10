Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Pride and Pudding: Retro trifle recipe for mid-winter Christmas

4 minutes to read
Retro trifle, by Regula Ysewijn

Retro trifle, by Regula Ysewijn

By Regula Ysewijn

Trifle is too good to be served just once a year, so for a mid-winter Christmas or a Matariki celebration dessert, go full-retro with this glorious trifle.

As far as retro trifles go, you can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.