Peppy Chew! NZ classic returns as Cadbury release Kiwi Edition Favourites box

A number of iconic New Zealand chocolate bars have made a comeback with Cadbury releasing a Kiwi-inspired special edition Favourites box.

Past and present classics have made its way into the box, with Caramilk, Peppy Chew, Buzz Bar, Chocolate Fish, Moro Gold, and Perky Nana making an appearance.

Chocolate lovers have described the release as the best Favourites box in history, especially ahead of Christmas, bringing back memories of their favourite childhood sweets.

Cadbury head of marketing Will Papesch said some of the chocolate in the new release you can't get anywhere else.

Peppy Chew, Perky Nana, Caramilk, Chocolate Fish, Moro Gold, Buzz Bar have made a comeback. Photo / Cadbury

"What makes the new Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition really special is the mix of chocolate bars that we specifically selected for this box.

"We took some of our top flavours today, such as Caramilk, and combined them with some of our most iconic classics, such as Peppy Chew, which you actually can't get anywhere else.

"The result is a super fun, shareable box filled with a mix of chocolates that New Zealanders have a deep affinity for."

While chocolate lovers are stoked with the new range, the Kiwi Edition has opened up discussion about what should be included next time.

Some are calling for the Curly Wurly to snake its way into the Kiwi Edition, while others have asked for the return of the classic fudge and chocolate eclair.

The Favourites Kiwi Edition box has an RRP of $14.99 and is available at stores around the country for a limited time.