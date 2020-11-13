Website of the Year

Paula Morris on her search for the iconic writer Robin Hyde

6 minutes to read

Remnant of Oruawhata Chasm, Government Gardens, Rotorua Museum of Art and History in the background (former Bath House), 2020. Photo by Haru Sameshima

Canvas
By: Paula Morris

This July, in the short wintry break between lockdowns, my husband and I visited Rotorua. My family spent many winter holidays in motels here, visiting geysers, hot pools and the Toot N Whistle train. But

