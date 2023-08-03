Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Paul Casserly: on Strawpeople’s Knucklebones, Fiona McDonald, media, music and mortality

6 mins to read
Paul Casserly and Fiona McDonald have been quietly working on a return of their collaboration as Strawpeople.

Paul Casserly and Fiona McDonald have been quietly working on a return of their collaboration as Strawpeople.

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW

Paul Casserly has been there in the background of some of our most intriguing media of the past three decades – from Dad’s Tips on 95bFM to the TV adventures Strawpeople album, Knucklebones, out this week, he talks media, music and mortality.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle