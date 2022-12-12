Part two of the couple's Netflix show is being released on a special day for one royal. Photo / AP

Part two of the couple's Netflix show is being released on a special day for one royal. Photo / AP

Part two of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is set to be released on a special day for the Princess of Wales.

On Thursday this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will release the final three episodes of their bombshell docuseries - which happens to be the same day Kate will host a festive carol service.

The Sun has reported the overlap of events has created fears that the docuseries will overshadow Kate’s Together at Christmas event, which is due to air in the UK on Christmas Eve.

Having announced the broadcast in a Tweet yesterday, Kate is set to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth and her decades of unswerving public service as well as other community leaders from the UK.

Kensington Palace issued a statement which read: “The inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will be at Kate’s side as support.

It comes after the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show dropped amid the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day tour of the US, with many speculating the release was deliberate and was intended to pull attention away from the couple.

The docuseries also included a moment where Meghan appeared to take aim at the couple and their formalities.

In episode two the former Suits actress recalled the first time she met her sister-in-law saying: “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

She also said meeting the Queen for the first time was a “shock to the system”.

The Sun has reported it’s understood the royal family have not watched the series and claimed Harry and William’s relationship is at an “all time low”.