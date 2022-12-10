Prince William is “unlikely” ever to make up with Prince Harry following his bombshell Netflix docu-series, friends say. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is “unlikely” ever to make up with Prince Harry following his bombshell Netflix docu-series, friends say. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is “unlikely” ever to make up with Prince Harry following his bombshell Netflix docuseries, according to friends of the royal.

The Prince of Wales is said to be angry about the disrespect he feels his brother showed to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when she was alive during the Megxit drama, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources believe Harry & Meghan will do little to change the future King’s mind.

William is also said to be distrustful of Harry’s motives since his book Spare will be released next year.

“All relationships are built on trust but for members of the royal family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so,” a friend told the outlet.

“The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes.

“On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge.”

On Friday, the Daily Mail reported that royal insiders were left particularly upset by the Netflix series’ criticism of the late Queen and her Commonwealth legacy, which was dismissed as “Empire 2.0″.

One source told the publication that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously served as president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and had been happy to be associated with it “until they quit their jobs to make money”.

The insider felt the Sussexes’ decision to secretly film 15 hours of video diaries was an “appalling” betrayal of trust.

Harry and Meghan lay into the British press in their Netflix show. Photo / Netflix

“Harry has made a virtue of protecting his grandmother through the whole of this saga – repeatedly making the point about how much respect he had for her and ruling her out of his claims about racism,” another source said.

“And yet this is what they were planning the whole time? It’s appalling.”

Harry & Meghan is a six-part Netflix series directed by Oscar-nominee Liz Garbus. It is the flagship offering in the couple’s rumoured $183 million multi-year content deal with the streaming giant.

In the first three episodes of the series, the Duchess of Sussex made a subtle dig at William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as she described meeting them for the first time.

“Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time,” Meghan said.

“I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

“I’m a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t know that could be jarring for a lot of Brits.”

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality out on the outside, carried through on the inside.

“That there is a forward-facing way of being, then you close the door and you go phew, great, we can relax now.

“But that formality continues on both sides and that was surprising to me.”

In episode one, Harry appeared to reference his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, while discussing how his relationship with Meghan differs from what the royal family have come to expect.

“I think for so many people in the family, especially men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps are destined to be with,” he said.

Harry also took a hurtful dig at his father, King Charles, by claiming he was “brought up” by friends in Africa, not by his dad, following his mother Princess Diana’s death.

“I’ve got a second family out there. A group of friends that literally brought me up,” he said.