The Duke of Sussex has claimed he and his wife were the victims of “institutional gaslighting” as he appears to accuse palace aides of lying for his brother but not him.

A new trailer for the final three episodes of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, suggests the couple will mount an explosive attack on Buckingham Palace for failing to protect them.

The Duke says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

His words are accompanied by shots of Buckingham Palace and the princes and Peter Phillips walking behind the Queen’s coffin in September.

He then blames “institutional gas lighting”.

The Duchess also suggests they were purposefully hung out to dry. “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” she says.

The brief clip is likely to inflame tensions between the two brothers and infuriate palace aides, who have long insisted that they bent over backwards to support the Sussexes. Royal aides did not immediately respond to the latest allegations on Monday.

Following the release of the first three episodes last week, one source admitted that there was a feeling of “sadness” around the documentary, in which the Sussexes criticised the “formality” of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Today is a day when you’re reminded that they’re human beings,” the source said of the Royal family. “It’s sad to see it playing out in this way.”

The new trailer suggests that the second half of the series will prove far more incendiary, including attacks on both royal aides and the media.

Although it is unclear who the Duke is accusing of lying, his words echo comments made by Meghan in their Oprah Winfrey interview last year, when she alleged that Kensington Palace aides had lied.

The Duchess said at the time: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

She added: “It was when everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.

“They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

In the latest Netflix trailer, Prince Harry implies that their lives were in danger as he says of their decision to leave the UK: “I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan adds: “Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Harry then reveals that it was his decision that they leave the UK as he says: “I said, we need to get out of here.”

Christopher Bouzy, a long time cheerleader for the Sussexes who analysed the negative social media comments about the Duchess, claims that an orchestrated misinformation campaign was mounted against them.

“They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation,” he says, although it is unclear to whom he was referring.

Elsewhere, the Duke films himself on a plane and laughs with relief as he says: “We are on the freedom flight.”

He adds: “To move to the next chapter, you’ve got to finish the first chapter.”

Meghan says of the decision to move abroad: “It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted.”

Towards the end of the trailer, the Duke makes clear how strongly he believed in what they were doing. “I always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for,” he says.

As the couple speak, another stream of home videos show the couple at home in California, on the beach and playing with their son, Archie.

Tyler Perry, the music producer who lent the couple his home when they first arrived in California, says: “They just wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that.”