Despite the hospital’s efforts, Owen passed away after four days with his parents by his side. Photo / GoFundMe

Two Melbourne dads are grieving the loss of their baby who died after contracting meningococcal disease.

Leigh and Justin Khoo adopted their son in March last year after a lengthy and strenuous adoption battle. Now they have revealed on their social media accounts that a week after Owen’s first birthday, he passed away.

Posting on their shared Instagram account, Leigh wrote “Justin and I got to hold Owen right up until his last breath, and I know he feels all the love from everyone who knew him, and we know that he is now at peace in Heaven.”

He added: “This has been one of the hardest weeks of our entire lives, and we are still completely lost, heartbroken and severely distraught regarding the result of Owen’s battle with such an acute illness, and wish there was more that we could have done to care and restore him to great health and life.”

The fathers - who have more than 14,000 followers on the social media platform - have openly shared their parenting journey and their late son’s health battles.

One year old Owen sadly died after a three day battle with the illness. Photo / GoFundMe

Born premature, Owen was initially blind but overcame his sight difficulties and grew into a happy and healthy baby. It wasn’t until March 14 when the fathers found their son unconscious in his cot that the problems began.

After being rushed to hospital, doctors told the Khoos their son had contracted sepsis and was experiencing head inflammation, which ultimately caused multiple clots in his brain.

They soon diagnosed the little one with an aggressive strain of meningococcal, and after an intense three-day fight, Owen died surrounded by his loving parents.

Meningococcal disease is a contagious illness that can be deadly. The illness can cause the head and spine to inflame.

Currently, Australia offers vaccinations for the A, C, W, and Y strains of meningococcal from 12 months of age, however, because Owen was born prematurely, he was technically only nine months old and did not receive the vaccination.

Symptoms of the illness may include fever and chills, fatigue, a rash, cold hands and feet and rapid breathing.

The Khoos told their Instagram followers that Owen had a very mild rash but did not say if he had any other symptoms.

On a Give A Little page set up by the couple, they said they spend four years planning, undergoing legal meetings, insurance, counselling sessions, medical reviews, government paperwork and financial savings while trying to become parents.

After a long battle they finally adopted Owen, “a strong, brave and resilient boy”.

“We loved seeing and helping Owen navigate and see the world through his own beautiful way and we will forever cherish and reflect on the precious memories we will hold close to our hearts.”