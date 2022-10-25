Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are set to be sidelined according to a proposed law change. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are set to be sidelined according to a proposed law change. Photo / Getty Images

Amid the leadership shake-up in the UK this week, a change in the House of Lords has gone largely unnoticed.

But, as Robert Hardman writes in the Daily Mail, an exchange between a Labour backbencher and the Leader of the Lords may signify the first constitutional reform of King Charles III’s reign.

Palace officials and ministers are now putting the final touches on plans to keep Princes Harry and Andrew from being involved in affairs of state in the King’s absence.

Under the proposals expected to come before the British parliament within weeks, Charles will instead be able to draw on the other royals, from the Princess Royal to the Earl of Wessex, to perform his constitutional duties when he’s out of the country.

These proposals were being considered months ago, with the late Queen’s approval. And the parliamentary reply from the Leader of the Lords, Lord True, implies that reforms are imminent.

Currently, when the monarch is absent, state business can be conducted by two Counsellors of State.

These counsellors can be appointed from the four most senior adults in the line of succession as well as the consort of a monarch - who today are the Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Charles is likely to rely on his siblings Anne and Edward when he is out of the country. Photo / AP

The new proposals mean Charles could extend that list to include his siblings Anne and Edward. And with Charles and Camilla likely to head overseas on tour before long, there is a sense of urgency to the reforms, writes Hardman.

“On the last occasion, the late Queen was attending the 2015 Commonwealth summit in Malta. The Dukes of Sussex and York were among those she appointed as Counsellors of State beforehand,” he continues.

“Since then, however, Prince Harry has bowed out of royal duties and moved abroad, while Andrew has been removed from public life following his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

Hardman points out that officials are aware it would be “highly embarrassing” if the running of government was left to “either of the two errant dukes”.



