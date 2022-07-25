A royal aide has made some shocking claims about Harry and Meghan's marriage. Photo / Getty Images

One of the royal family's aides allegedly predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage would "all end in tears", according to an explosive new book.

Lady Susan Hussey, who has been one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting since the 1960s, reportedly made the comments at a lunch with theatre executives months ahead of the Sussexes' wedding in 2018, the book reports.

Her remarks were revealed in investigative reporter Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, released earlier this month.

"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple's future," Bower writes. "'That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have said. 'Mark my words.'"

Lady Susan. 83, was part of the team of palace officials asked to help Meghan adjust to royal life, Bower writes.

He also claims in the book that there was bad blood between Meghan and Victoria Beckham, amid suspicions that the former Spice Girl was leaking stories about her to the media.

Harry reportedly even confronted her husband David Beckham about it, Bower claims.

He writes: "Harry and Meghan were shackled.

"Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls' postings on social media.

"Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other's frenzy about the media.

"Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimised by the mildest criticism.

"Harry's instability fed Meghan's fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.

"In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion.

"Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham's truthful denials damaged their relationship."