Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Oprah, Sandra Bullock, Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum - I choose you

5 minutes to read

Jeff Goldblum, from his garage on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Photo / via Getty Images

Canvas
By: Ruth Spencer

How glorious to be an A-List Celebrity! They're allowed into every VIP area except one: my own personal list of celebs I'd like to be friends with. Celebrities all over the globe don't even

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.