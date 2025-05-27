The list of must-haves is longer and more contradictory than any of Taylor‘s versions.

There’s a reason the global activewear market is valued at $538 billion - because it’s an expensive task too, with a quality sportswear branded pair of tights setting Kiwis back upwards of $100.

It can also be confusing with constant ads served to you on the internet, with brands promising to be the silver bullet in your fitness journey.

I’ve tried virtually all of the key players in the workout leggings market, and been burned by many that either promised to be squat-proof and exposed more than Bianca Censori at the Grammys, or made me lose the ability to breathe during hatha yoga.

Having found my fitness flow over the years, combining Reformer Pilates, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and walking, I have slowly refined my collection to three styles I swear by, and two other gems for more specialised workouts and beginners on a budget.

These pairs have been rigorously tested in a variety of workout arenas and washing machine settings and came out victorious.

So here are the best workout tights for Kiwi gym goers, and the reasons they’re so great:

Lululemon Align leggings

The Lululemon align tight is perfect for low impact workouts.

Why?: This is the gym tight that has the biggest chokehold on the entire fitness world. I own two pairs of Lululemon Align leggings and swear by their comfort, universally flattering fit and function. I also love the hidden waistband pocket. I wear these most often to Pilates and when doing yoga, and they provide the softest support that isn’t restricting, even in the most compromising positions. You will not find a nicer-feeling fabric than their trademarked Nulu fabric - there’s a reason it’s coveted and duped on every corner of the planet.

Best for: Everyday activewear styling, pilates, yoga and lower impact workouts.

How do they wash and wear?: For about the first 20-30 washes, my Align tights appeared brand new; however, I washed them a lot, and theyeventually very lightly pilled around 6 months in. There are all sorts of hacks online for sorting this out, but it’s worth noting when investing. However, it’s not deterred me or affected their function - one of my pairs is more than 3 years old and still in high rotation.

Fit notes: Lululemon follows American sizing. So, if you are an 8 in NZ, you will be a Lululemon size 4. While super stretchy and flexible, still go for your standard size. For taller girls, I recommend the 28″ length, and the 26″ or 25″ for those who are average height or shorter.

RRP: $145

LSKD - Elixir ultra high-rise full-length leggings

The LSKD elixir tight is best for strength training and reformer pilates.

Why?: The ultimate all-rounder for those wanting something to wear to the gym, running, at Pilates, and even just doing weekend errands. They don’t budge in HIIT workouts and are go-to run-around leggings as they look super polished, yet comfortable, due to the zephyr fabric made from 70% nylon and 20% spandex. They also don’t have a front seam, have a hidden waistband pocket and booty shaping panels, and are squat-proof.

Best for: Strength training, Reformer pilates and any workouts where you want more support around the tummy area.

How do they wash and wear?: Every pair of LSKD tights I have purchased wash and wear incredibly well and still look new a year on. I’ve never experienced any pilling on any of their styles, and the Elixir tights are no different.

Fit notes: These run true to size, with a variety of lengths and pocket options, and contour to each unique body shape.

RRP: $125

Lorna Jane Liberty leggings

The Lorna Jane liberty legging is a great all-rounder.

Why?: If you are looking for something that can take you from sweating at the gym, to being paired with a shacket for school pick up, these are the tights for you. They perfectly combine style with function, have a soft fold waistband for stomach support, no front seam and buttery soft fabric. These are my go-to leggings for hikes and runs, due to their discreet back phone pocket and genuinely impressive stability.

Best for: An ideal all-rounder tight. Great for running, gym work, Pilates, yoga and everyday styling.

How do they wash and wear?: I’ve had these for about 6 months and they still look great with no visible pilling to note.

Fit notes: Fits true to size and comes in two different length options.

RRP: $150

Gymshark - Vital seamless legging

The Gymshark Vital seamless legging is perfect for high impact gym workouts.

Why?: If you want a tight for high-impact workouts that holds you in place and will not budge, these are magic. When I first took out the Vital seamless leggings from their courier bag, I had no idea how I was going to squeeze my 178cm (5 ft 10) frame into what appeared to be children’s tights. But when I tried them on, they perfectly stretched and contoured, and then held me in during HIIT workouts. They are also completely squat-proof and do fantastic things for those looking for a booty-lifting option.

Best for: Ultra high-impact workouts, CrossFit and Hyrox.

How do they wash and wear?: These tights are made from a durable and supportive 93% nylon and 7% elastane with a seamless construction. However, they are somewhat needy and cold-wash only. I found that mine eventually went a bit stiff after about a year and pilled in areas prone to friction.

Fit notes: These are incredibly fitted and supportive, but if you are looking for comfort or a bit more movement, I recommend sizing up.

RRP: $120

Kmart ultra high-rise full-length studio leggings

The Kmart ultra high rise tights are great for beginners looking for an affordable all-rounder.

Why?: These are great for those who want a pair of leggings that can do a bit of everything, feel great on the body and are a staple item in their collection. Great for the gym, walking and mild to moderate intensity workouts, these are a go-to for me on any excursions where things might get a bit messy. They are a loyal pal on winter bush walks where I simply cannot risk my Lululemons getting a bit swampy.

Best for: An all-around tight for those starting their fitness journey or looking for a less needy legging.

How do they wash and wear?: Because they have seams, including a front one, you naturally get some pilling. However, the overall fabric washes great and looks new after many washes.

Fit notes: I recommend sizing up if you are between sizes.

RRP: $24

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald‘s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.