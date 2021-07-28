Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Overheard in a hospital: The worst part of taking my son to A&E

5 minutes to read
By:

Senior Writer, Lifestyle and Entertainment

OPINION:

It was midnight and our infant son had woken up vomiting. After a call to the Plunket helpline we bundled him into the car and headed to Waitākere hospital's emergency department.

The March lockdown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.