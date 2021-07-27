Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: What I learned from a day observing the health system

8 minutes to read
One day standing in a corner in an emergency department highlights opportunities for improvement at every step. Photo / 123RF

One day standing in a corner in an emergency department highlights opportunities for improvement at every step. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

It's Monday morning. 10.30am. The Euro 2021 football final has just finished.

My phone rings. The voice on the other end tells me that my mother is in an ambulance on her way to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.