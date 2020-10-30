Website of the Year

One marriage, two movie reviews: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

5 minutes to read

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Photo / Amazon

By: , Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

SCORES:
Familiarity of jokes: 5
Sameness of jokes: 5
Repetition of jokes: 5

SHE SAW

"I don't find him funny" is what Donald Trump said last week about Borat and, embarrassingly, that makes two of us. What's wrong

