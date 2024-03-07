A new survey shows that many Kiwi parents are behind on their children's regular health check-ups.

Any Kiwi parent knows all too well how fast germs spread amongst our little ones — it can feel like they come home from school or daycare with coughs and colds every other day. But what they might not know is that their kids might be behind on their health check-ups, and it could be affecting their performance at school.

A recent survey of 1000 Kiwis conducted by health insurer nib New Zealand has made some startling revelations about the state of our children’s health checks.

Of those surveyed, 41 per cent said their child has either never had a general health exam, or is not up to date with them. As for hearing checks, 49 per cent said their child had never had one, or was behind on them, while 48 per cent revealed their child was either behind on regular eye tests or had never had one.

It could mean Kiwi kids are struggling with reading or with comprehension in class — something that can easily go unnoticed by parents or teachers.

Forty-four per cent said their child had never had a dental check-up or had not had one for a while, while 23 per cent said their child was behind on immunisations or had never had them at all.

Tellingly, 43 per cent of those parents — two in five — didn’t know which health checks their children needed, and a quarter of them didn’t consider an annual health check necessary for their children.

Elsewhere, the survey shows that nearly half of Kiwis — 47 per cent — are behind on their health check-ups, though most of them believe they’re in good health.

Nearly one in five of those surveyed weren’t sure or didn’t believe that a yearly general health screening is necessary, with 63 per cent behind on dental checks and 55 per cent behind on eye tests.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, nib chief medical officer Rob McGrath says it’s “crucial” for parents to stay on top of their kids’ health.

“Proactively getting the necessary health checks for your family ensures that potential illnesses are caught early on,” he explains.

It's important for parents to encourage their kids to stay home if they're unwell.

“Catching health issues early means your children can get treatment, begin recovery and return to their normal life faster, while also reducing the risk that illnesses could become more serious for them in the future.”

It’s also important to demonstrate healthy habits to your kids, as this will set them up well for the future.

“Parents can set a good example for their children by practising and teaching good hygiene like not sharing cups, cutlery and personal items, encouraging kids to cough or sneeze into their elbow, using tissues and washing their hands regularly,” McGrath says.

“Staying home and looking after yourself when you’re unwell can help empower your kids to take a proactive approach to their own health as well as reduce the risk of spreading illness to other people.”

If you notice new, unusual or worsening symptoms in your child, better safe than sorry — check these with your doctor early instead of dismissing them.

“This encourages kids to speak up and seek help when they’re starting to not feel well, which is a positive habit that carries into adulthood,” McGrath explains.

“Our little ones are still figuring out how to scan their bodies for health issues, let alone communicate them. We can’t solely rely on them to tell us when they’re unwell or having issues with things like their teeth, hearing or vision, so that’s where health checks come in.”

If your child isn’t feeling well or has issues with eyesight or hearing, it can affect their focus at school, as well as their energy levels for other activities like sport, play and simply being a kid, as McGrath points out.

“A simple eye or hearing check can give parents the peace of mind that their child is able to fully participate at school or in sport or signal an issue that may require treatment.”



