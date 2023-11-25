Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Parenting sick children: Why looking after your kids can make you feel good

By
4 mins to read
Taking care of your sick kids is tough but it can also be rewarding.

Taking care of your sick kids is tough but it can also be rewarding.

OPINION

I woke at 2am to my 8-year-old shaking me, her face over mine, saying, “Daddy, I don’t feel well.” The shot of fear was followed by a shot of adrenaline. I was immediately fully

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle