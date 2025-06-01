Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

On The Up: Queenstown man runs length of Japan to support Palestinians amid Gaza conflict

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Uplifting stories showcasing success, inspiration and possibilities. Video / NZME
  • George Boanas is running more than 2400km across Japan to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians.
  • Boanas, 26, began at Cape Sata and aims to reach Cape Soya, despite limited running experience.
  • Funds raised will support healthcare for Palestinians living under occupation or as refugees.

A Queenstown man is running the length of Japan - over 2400km - in an ambitious solo mission to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

George Boanas, who most recently worked on his family vineyard in the Gibbston Valley, began his journey at Cape Sata

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle