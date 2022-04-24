Bold new claims suggest the royal brothers have been fighting for over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Bold new claims suggest the royal brothers have been fighting for over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William had "Olympic rows" according to a new book.

Tina Brown author of The Diana Chronicles and former Vanity Fair Editor has turned her attention to the younger royals in her new book, Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil.

The Daily Mail has reported Brown states in her book that Harry and his brother William had "Olympic rows" before Meghan Markle came into the royal sphere.

According to Brown, when Harry was dating actress Cressida Bonas, he "vented" about the Duke of Cambridge and "poured out resentments" about his father, Prince Charles.

Bonas reportedly recommended Harry see a therapist which resulted in him seeking mental health advice from M16.

The book goes on to claim the brother's bickering began about 10 years ago after Harry grew "angry" as he felt his brother was "hogging the best briefs" and said "friction between the brothers escalated" once William became a patron of the Tusk Trust – a rhino and elephant charity, in 2015.

Brown then quoted a friend of the royal siblings who described Harry as a "very, very angry man".

A new book claims Prince Harry and Prince William were having "Olympic rows" before the Duke married Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Once Meghan Markle and Harry began dating "everything" in the prince's life changed and Brown makes the suggestion that the pair were "drunk on a shared fantasy of being the instruments of global transformation who, once married, would operate in the celebrity stratosphere once inhabited by Princess Diana".

Details have also emerged about Harry's break-up with Bonas whom he publicly dated between 2012 and 2014.

According to Brown's research, the couple ultimately broke up because Bonas grew tired Harry's constant complaints about his family.

Bonas also found his resentment towards the press as "trying" and Brown claims the couple spent their date nights glumly eating takeaways and watching Netflix at Nottingham Cottage."

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas dated between 2012 and 2014 before parting ways. Photo / Getty Images

Once the couple parted ways, a source told Brown that Harry wrote Bonas "A sweet letter saying 'I admire you, I wish you well and above all thank you for helping me to address my demons and seek help'."

The news comes amid claims the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father is more strained than it has ever been despite privately meeting at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

The NY Post revealed a royal family expert claimed Charles was "reluctant" to privately meet with the Sussexes and "only agreed to do the meeting if nothing was said about him whatsoever on American TV".