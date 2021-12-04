Oh baby: A 24-year-old supermum who has 21 babies reveals how it became possible

Kristina Ozturk, 24, from Batumi, Georgia, had 21 babies by surrogates. Photo / Instagram

A supermum aged 24 has revealed how she has 21 babies, and says she wants to have more than 100 children.

Kristina Ozturk from Georgia has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram after showcasing her life as a young mum of not one, but a whopping 21 children.

Sharing snaps of her ever-growing brood, Ozturk has opened up to show how she looks after 21 children and the costs that go into it.

The 24-year-old met multi-millionaire Turkish businessman Galip, who is 57, while on a seaside holiday and fell in love.

Ozturk says it was love at first sight and she and her 6-year-old daughter from another marriage moved into his three-storey mansion where they lived with one of Galip's nine other children.

But desperate to have their own big family as soon as possible, they began to work out how to have 21 children together in just a matter of a couple of years.

How do the couple have 21 children of their own in such a short space of time? They hired a production line of surrogate mothers to give birth to babies which are genetically theirs.

The married couple have 16 live-in nannies to help look after the babies at a cost of around $130,000 a year.

Ozturk spends $7000 a week on essentials for her babies which include 20 large bags of nappies and 53 packs of formula.

She and Galip welcomed their first baby via surrogate, a little boy called Mustafa, in March last year.

"I'm not sure if we will be the biggest family in the world, but we are planning to be the happiest family in the world for sure," she previously said.

"I'm with the kids all the time, doing all the things that mums normally do. The only difference is the amount of kids.

"Each day is different, from planning staff schedules to shopping for my family. I can tell you one thing - my days are never boring."

Despite using surrogates to expand their family quickly, paying them €8000 (NZD$13,400) per pregnancy, Ozturk says she isn't ruling out having more kids naturally.