Fish in a bag More Fish, More Veg by Tom Walton, photography by Rob Palmer. Murdoch Books RRP $45

Tom Walton's More Fish, More Veg is all about 'simple, sustainable recipes and know-how for everyday deliciousness' - here's a sample of what could be on the table tonight in no time.

Fish in a bag, three ways

Each recipe serves four with your choice of sides.

Cooking fish or seafood in a bag is one of the simplest and most delicious ways to prepare it – perfect for a fast midweek meal. The parcels lock in flavour and moisture, which can be two of the biggest challenges when cooking seafood. This gentle cooking technique is also forgiving enough for novice cooks to try, as it makes it harder to overcook the fish.

For these recipes, use a firm white-fleshed fish such as snapper or gurnard. The instructions are based on 160–180 g fillets, but they also work with a whole fish – just increase the cooking time to 20–25 minutes. Take your fish out of the fridge 30 minutes before cooking to bring it to room temperature.

GINGER, SOY AND SPRING ONION

Thickly slice half a small wombok (Chinese cabbage) and place a handful each in the middle of 4 large pieces of baking paper. Whisk together 1/3 cup soy sauce, 2 tablespoons sesame oil, 2 tablespoons rice vinegar and some grated ginger, and spoon half of this over the cabbage. Lay a seasoned fish fillet, skin-side down, over the cabbage in each parcel and spoon the remaining dressing over the top. Fold the baking paper up and around the fish, rolling the ends up to seal them and form a pouch. Place the pouches on a baking tray and cook in an oven preheated to 210°C for 12–15 minutes, then carefully open the parcels, scatter some sliced spring onion and coriander leaves over and serve with steamed rice, if desired.

MAPLE, MISO AND SESAME

Divide 2 bunches broccolini or Asian greens between 4 large pieces of baking paper. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons each of white miso, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and maple syrup, along with 2 cloves sliced garlic, and pour half of this sauce over the greens. Lay a seasoned fish fillet, skin-side down, over the veggies in each parcel and spoon the remaining sauce over the top. Fold the baking paper up and around the fish, rolling the ends to seal and form a pouch. Place the pouches on a baking tray and cook in an oven preheated to 210°C for 12–15 minutes, then carefully open the parcels, scatter some sliced spring onion and toasted sesame seeds over and serve with lime wedges and steamed rice, if desired.

WHITE WINE, TOMATO AND OLIVE

Slice 3 desiree potatoes into 5 mm (¼ inch) rounds and blanch in a saucepan of lightly salted boiling water, until tender. Divide the cooked potato slices between 4 large pieces of baking paper. Lightly season with salt and pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil. Scatter 5 grape tomatoes around the potato and top with a small handful of roughly chopped silverbeet (Swiss chard) or baby spinach leaves. Lay a seasoned fish fillet, skin-side down, over the spinach in each parcel, drizzle with a little more olive oil, a splash of white wine, 2 tablespoons crushed canned tomatoes, and scatter with some kalamata olives. Fold the baking paper up and around the fish, rolling the ends to seal them and form a pouch. Place the pouches on a baking tray and cook in an oven preheated to 210°C for 12–15 minutes. Carefully open the parcels and finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and a handful of dill sprigs and basil leaves scattered over.

Fish in a bag More Fish, More Veg by Tom Walton, photography by Rob Palmer. Murdoch Books RRP $45

RAINBOW CHARD, PEPITA AND QUINOA TABOULI

Serves 4

Growing up, tabouli was always my favourite salad. We would grow everything for it at home. These days, I like to recreate its vibe with other seasonal ingredients. Feel free to swap the rainbow chard for any other leafy greens, and the quinoa can be switched with other grains or even lentils. This version is amazing on its own, drizzled with the tahini sauce or a little hummus or babaganoush.



1 cup quinoa, rinsed

3 handfuls mixed herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley leaves, mint leaves or dill sprigs

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

¼ bunch rainbow chard, leaves and stems separated and thinly sliced

2 Lebanese cucumbers, thinly diced

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

½ tsp sumac

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 lemon, juice only

Sea salt flakes and ground black pepper

Green goddess tahini sauce (see below), to serve

Directions

Place the quinoa with 2 cups (500 ml) water into a saucepan. Bring to the boil, stirring occasionally, then reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to steam for 5 more minutes with the lid on, then spoon into a large bowl and allow it to cool. It's best to complete this step a little in advance, if you can.

Mix the quinoa, herbs, spring onion, rainbow chard leaves and stems, cucumber, pepitas and sumac together in a large bowl. You can prepare the salad up to this point in advance and refrigerate it until you're ready to serve, if you like.

To serve, drizzle the olive oil, pomegranate molasses and lemon juice over the salad and season it well with salt and pepper. Toss thoroughly to ensure everything is dressed well, and serve with the green goddess tahini sauce spooned over the top.

Rainbow chard, pepita and quinoa tabouli More Fish, More Veg by Tom Walton, photography by Rob Palmer. Murdoch Books RRP $45

GREEN GODDESS TAHINI SAUCE

Makes 1½ cups

This is a great way to turn forgotten herbs into something zingy and amazing. Feel free to use any soft herbs you like.

Handful coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Handful flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

½ cup hulled tahini

1 lemon, juice only

2 cloves garlic, finely crushed

Sea salt flakes and ground black pepper

Directions

Place all the ingredients into a blender with 1/3 cup water and blend into a smooth sauce. Adjust the water and lemon juice until you have a smooth consistency. Transfer to an airtight container or jar and store in the fridge for up to 1 week.

TURMERIC FISH, COCONUT AND CHICKPEA CURRY

Serves 4

This curry is so nourishing and comes together so quickly. Make the turmeric paste in advance, as you can keep it in the fridge for up to a month and use it in soups, broths or turmeric lattes. You could also stir it through some natural yoghurt and use it to marinate fish or veges. This recipe can easily be adapted to become plant-based – just swap the fish for some roasted eggplant, cauliflower or pumpkin, and throw in some extra greens.

1 small brown onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Sea salt flakes

1 vine-ripened tomato, chopped

400ml vegetable stock

1¼ cups coconut milk

1 x 400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

500g firm white-fleshed fish, such as ling or gurnard, cut into 3–4 cm pieces

1 bunch English spinach leaves, roughly chopped

Handful coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 lime, juice only

Steamed rice or quinoa, to serve

Turmeric paste

¼ cup coconut or olive oil

1/3 cup ground turmeric

1 thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and sliced

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground black pepper

Directions

To make the turmeric paste: Place all the ingredients in a blender or food processor with 1/3 cup water and blend until smooth. Transfer the paste to a small saucepan and cook over medium heat for 5–7 minutes, whisking until it is reduced and thick. Reserve half the paste in a bowl, then pour the rest into a jar or container, allow to cool and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

To make the curry: Place a saucepan over medium–high heat and add the onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring often, then add the chopped tomato and cook for a further 3 minutes to break it down. Add the reserved turmeric paste and stir through. Pour in the stock, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 4 minutes.

Tip in the coconut milk and chickpeas and bring to the boil, then add the fish and gently poach it for 5 minutes. Add the spinach and carefully stir through until wilted.

Scatter the coriander leaves over the curry, squeeze some lime juice over the top and serve with the steamed rice or quinoa.

Turmeric, fish, coconut and chickpea curry More Fish, More Veg by Tom Walton, photography by Rob Palmer. Murdoch Books RRP $45

This is an edited extract More Fish, More Veg by Tom Walton, photography by Rob Palmer. Published by Murdoch Books. RRP $45