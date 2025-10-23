The Auckland MrBeast Burger store opened in September. In New Zealand, the business is owned and operated by Declan Penfold, who sells online through UberEats, DoorDash and its website, as well as a takeaway-only location on College Hill in Auckland’s Freemans Bay.

Penfold said: “We’ve had such great feedback from MrBeast fans but the one thing we keep hearing is people want us in their local neighbourhood,

“So we decided the quickest way to reach everyone was to jump in our food truck and go on tour.”

The first “tour” stop will be at Auckland FC’s home game at Go Media Stadium on October 25.

So far, the truck has seven confirmed locations in Auckland between now and the end of November, including three markets in Pukekohe, one in Mt Albert, Grey Lynn Park Festival and a pop-up at Garage Project in Kingsland to tie in with Metallica’s concert at Eden Park on November 19.

“Even though MrBeast Burger is available in more than 12 countries around the world, we’re the first to serve fans from a food truck outside of the home of MrBeast in the United States,” Penfold said.

He said “nearly every ingredient” used in the burgers is sourced from New Zealand producers, “ensuring top-tier quality, consistency and flavour with a Kiwi twist”.

Where to find the MrBeast Burger food truck in Auckland