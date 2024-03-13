Voyager 2023 media awards
NZ surgeon Ineke Meredith’s memoir On Call reveals her bold and bizarre operations

Joanna Wane
By
7 mins to read
Ineke Meredith, whose new memoir On Call draws on her career specialising in general surgery and breast cancer reconstruction. Photo / Olga Gorodilina

Surgeon Ineke Meredith talks to Joanna Wane about life in the battle zone.

Ineke Meredith was already exhausted after a full day on the tools when she was woken at 2am and called back to

