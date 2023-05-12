Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Climate action: When time’s running out fast, how do you change the world?

Simon Wilson
By
10 mins to read
In this gripping and relevant thriller, which is equal parts high-stakes robbery and radical examination of the climate problem, a group of young environmental activists carry out a daring mission to disrupt an oil pipeline. Video / NEON

Wellington motorists have been outraged by protesters who glue their hands to the road. They may not be much mollified to know they’re caught up in a worldwide debate. In the United States, Europe, Australia

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

The Many Faces of King Lear

The Many Faces of King Lear

From Brian Cox to Glenda Jackson, some famous faces have portrayed Shakespeare's King Lear over the past three decades.