'No way back': Royal sources say Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah deal will see them lose all titles

Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah means they're set to lose all the royal titles they have left.

The Daily Mail revealed today that the Queen will ask them to give up their links with any organisation associated with the royals.

This means Harry will be stripped of his three military titles as well as possibly his ties with the Rugby Football League, the Rugby Football Union and the London Marathon.

And Meghan would have to step down from her role as National Theatre patron. It was seen as a major gesture of support when she was given the role in 2019 as the Queen had held the position for 45 years.

The couple's links with the Commonwealth are another gray area, but sources say they will likely lose these as well.

CBS confirmed last night that Meghan has agreed to a "wide-ranging" interview with Oprah, one of the most powerful women in showbiz in the US. It's believed the interview has already been recorded.

As well as being close friends, the two women are also neighbours. Oprah went to the Sussexes' wedding in 2018 and also plugged a range of superfood lattes in which Meghan has invested.

One source has described the interview as "one of the most inevitable and, sadly, predictable consequences" of Megxit.

Harry will also join in the 90-minute show, airing next month on CBS. The pair will speak openly for the first time about their shock decision to leave the UK and step down from their roles as senior royals.

It comes after the news that the couple are expecting another baby. The Sussexes shared the news on Valentine's Day and revealed that they're "overjoyed".

Harry and Meghan's latest move could be the last straw for the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

But the decision to take part in the Oprah interview means they're at risk of angering the royals - and it could also widen the divisions between Harry and William and Kate.

The interview will be made up of two parts. First Meghan will speak about her life as a royal, motherhood, marriage and the pressures of her public role.

Harry will then join her to speak about the Megxit move and their "future hopes and dreams for their expanding family".

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on March 7.

Last night Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the interview, which is set to air six weeks before the Queen's 95th birthday and ahead of celebrations for Prince Philip's 100th.

One royal source said that as Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, their decisions regarding "media commitments are matters for them" and they were "under no obligation" to inform the rest of the royals about it.