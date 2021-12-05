No cooking Christmas: where to eat on Xmas and NYE in Auckland

Happy New Year! Enjoy NYE the QT's Rooftop Bar, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Finally set free but decided to stay in town this summer? Outsource your festive activities to the professionals this year. Treat yourself to a night in a central city hotel, and enjoy their Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve meals.

Xmas Eve at the Cordis

If you already have plans for Christmas, sneak out for a little pre-Xmas celebration at the Cordis. There'll be plenty of Xmas cheer with a gingerbread castle in the hobby, and a wishing well for donations to the Make A Wish foundation.

At Eight restaurant – known for its epic feasting buffet – a 'buffet to table' service is being offered with all the trimmings. Expect all the traditional favourites – ham, turkey and duck fat potatoes. Finished with Christmas puddings and mince pies.

The lunch menu is $99 per adult, $179 for dinner, and guests will receive a glass of champagne. Book at

Christmas Eve lunch at Eight, Cordis hotel, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Christmas Day at Park Hyatt

Outsource your Christmas lunch to the pros this year – at the Park Hyatt, both Onemata and The Living Room restaurants are offering multi-course feasts with a glass of champagne.

At Onemata, the four-course sharing set menu includes glazed ham, lamb shoulder, fried chicken with pineapple kimchi, and miso and sake salmon, for $255 per person - book at onematarestaurant.co.nz. In The Living Room, you'll find seafood sharing platters, duck breast and pork belly, with pavlova for dessert, for $195 per person.

Book your seats at hyatt.com

Christmas Day lunch at Onemata, Park Hyatt, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Say hello to 2022 at the QT Auckland

Having opened just one year ago, the Auckland QT has picked up a slew of awards recently – for its accommodation, rooftop bar, and as supreme overall winner at the NZ Hospitality Awards.

Experience this award-winning hospitality by saying goodbye to 2021 and hello 2022 at the Rooftop Bar. At this all-inclusive event, chef Sean Connolly's menu will include oysters, lamb skewers, prawn kebabs and more. There'll be DJs and entertainment, then views of the city fireworks at midnight.

Outdoor seats are $329 per person, and outdoor is $249. Plus there's an overnight package - $1,299 for two people to stay and party, plus breakfast in the morning. Book at qthotels.com/auckland