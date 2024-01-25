Gooey chocolate milk caramel fudge slice. Photo / Tamara West

It’s too hot to bake, but never fear, sweet treats come in many forms.

Creating tempting treats without the need for baking is a truly refreshing choice, particularly on warm summer days. Un-baking often incorporates nourishing ingredients, making these treats a hit among those with an eye on nutrition. Most no-bake recipes can be conveniently doubled and stored in airtight containers in the freezer, ready to whip out whenever needed.

However, just as in traditional baking, achieving success in no-bake endeavours hinges on precise measurements and the consistent use of metric measuring spoons and cups. Opt for uniform measurements in each recipe, avoiding a mix of everyday spoons and sticking to metrics.

For dry ingredients, carefully spoon them into a measuring cup and level off to the required amount without compacting the mixture, except for brown sugar, which is typically pressed firmly into a cup. When measuring liquids, place the measuring cup on a flat surface and fill it to the designated mark.

While no-bake recipes skip the oven, it’s crucial to allocate ample time in the fridge for them to set and firm up. When crafting no-bake pies, consider lining the pie pan with clingfilm for easy removal once the treats are set.

There are more raw treats on the supermarket shelves these days, too, if baking is not on the agenda. Little Bird Organics Good Macaroons come in a range of delicious flavours, including Strawberry White Cacao and Chocolate Coconut.

Common no-bake binding agents and their alternatives:

Butter: Melted butter is a common binding agent in no-bake treats. It adds richness and helps solidify the mixture. Coconut oil is a great dairy-free option.

Nut butters: Peanut butter, almond butter, or other nut butters not only contribute to the texture but also add flavour and nutritional value. For nut allergies, try to source seed butters, such as pumpkin or sunflower seeds. Ceres Organics have some good options.

Honey: A natural sweetener that acts as both sweetener and binder. It provides a sticky consistency that helps hold the ingredients together. Agave nectar, maple syrup or date syrup work as non-animal-derived alternatives.

Dates: Dates are a sticky, sweet natural binding dream and you’ll find many raw treats use these in slice and pie bases. Fresh dates can be pricy, if replacing with dried dates, soak them first in hot water and drain before pureeing.

Sweetened condensed milk: This thick and sweet milk product is often used to bind ingredients in no-bake treats. And you can now get coconut versions for a dairy-free option.

Chocolate: Melted chocolate, especially dark chocolate, can serve as a delicious binding agent in certain recipes. Dairy-free chocolate is readily available at supermarkets and specialty grocers.

