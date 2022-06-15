Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

'Nil by mouth till 1pm': How men got lured into the obsessive diet trap

9 minutes to read
Men's renewed focus on diet has come with a greater awareness of exercise, in particular on building muscles. Photo / Logan Weaver, Unsplash

Men's renewed focus on diet has come with a greater awareness of exercise, in particular on building muscles. Photo / Logan Weaver, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Ed Cumming

OPINION:

"Nil by mouth till 1pm," my friend Etiene declared at lunch in Spain last week. My friends and I nodded along. There was nothing surprising about his statement. He wasn't dieting or preparing for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.