Aiken came to global media prominence as an expert on reality television show Married At First Sight Australia, which bills itself as a social experiment. He says despite moving overseas, he’s kept tabs on Latta and his career.
“While I moved to Australia and found myself on a reality show called MAFS, I always watched him from a distance with great pride and admiration as he flourished as a psychologist in the media."
Aiken also paid tribute to the work Latta did to destigmatise psychology in the mainstream.
“I am so proud of all that he did for psychology and the masses. He made the scientific study of behaviour accessible to everyone, and encouraged people to reach out and seek help and talk about their problems.
“He was a great Kiwi, and a brilliant mind who will be greatly missed, and his words will continue to teach all of us how to do better in the years to come.