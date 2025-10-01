“He was a pioneer in the field of forensics, parenting and science, while I found myself drawn into the world of dating and relationships.

“He was brave, funny, driven by research and the scientific method, ever curious, outspoken and a genuine rule breaker who was always prepared to give out home truths.”

Nigel Latta has died, aged 58. Photo / Harper Collins Publishing

Australian-born Aiken moved to Wellington at age 12.

Aiken has been married to Kiwi Kelly Swanson-Roe, a former TV3 and Prime News presenter, since 2007. The couple moved to Sydney in 2008 and have two children.

Aiken came to global media prominence as an expert on reality television show Married At First Sight Australia, which bills itself as a social experiment. He says despite moving overseas, he’s kept tabs on Latta and his career.

“While I moved to Australia and found myself on a reality show called MAFS, I always watched him from a distance with great pride and admiration as he flourished as a psychologist in the media."

Aiken also paid tribute to the work Latta did to destigmatise psychology in the mainstream.

“I am so proud of all that he did for psychology and the masses. He made the scientific study of behaviour accessible to everyone, and encouraged people to reach out and seek help and talk about their problems.

“He was a great Kiwi, and a brilliant mind who will be greatly missed, and his words will continue to teach all of us how to do better in the years to come.

“Thank you Nigel. Rest easy.”

After announcing his death, Latta’s wife Natalie Flynn told the Herald her husband “was incredible throughout the past 16 months, using his signature warmth and kindness to carry everyone through”.