Updated

Author and broadcaster Nigel Latta dead at 58 following cancer battle

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Nigel Latta has died at age 58

Broadcaster and popular psychologist Nigel Latta has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

He was aged 58.

The news was shared to social media this morning by his wife, Natalie Flynn, who said he fought the cancer with “enormous bravery”.

“Farewell my great love. You were never

