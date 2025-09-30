“He will be dearly missed by his wife Natalie, daughter Rina, son Kieran, and three stepchildren Elijah, Maya and Leon.”

On the day of his death, Latta released his latest book Lessons on Living.

The book is described as Latta’s three principles he had learned after three decades working as a clinical psychologist.

“What do you do when you’re you only have months to live?” the back reads. “If you’re Nigel Latta, first, you’re going to eat a lot of ice cream.”

Latta announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with cancer in September last year.

In September 2024, Latta shared a video on social media revealing doctors had discovered an “inoperable” tumour in his stomach, explaining how he reacted and came to terms with the sobering news.

In March of this year, Latta said the cancer treatments were working and he was responding well to chemotherapy.

He did not specify the drugs he was prescribed.

At the time, he said his stomach tumour had disappeared thanks to chemotherapy and he was able to stay on the cancer drugs indefinitely.

Latta was born in Oamuru and attended Waitaki Boys’ High School.

He rose to fame as a household name in the 2010s for his hit psychology-based TV shows like The Politically Incorrect Guide to Teenagers and The Politically Incorrect Parenting Show, among others.

