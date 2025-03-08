It wasn’t Adams’ first trip to Turkey. She had also been in December last year to have broken and chipped teeth removed ahead of getting implants in April this year. She was quoted $90,000 for the extensive dental work here but paid less than a third of that in Turkey.
Adams said she was always going to be brutally honest about the surgery, especially because when researching she found a lack of information about the recovery.
“There was a lot of ‘this is me before and this is me after’,” she said.
“I thought where the f*** is the in-between? You don’t lay down and get up and you look like a supermodel. Was it sore, could you walk, could you get up? I felt like I needed to provide others with that type of information.”
Adams admitted such surgery was not without risks. She had to have two blood transfusions after tests revealed she had a low red blood count and said the pain level in her back from liposuction was intense – rating it 9 out of 10.
She was also hit with post-surgery blues when she got back to New Zealand.
Adams urged anyone contemplating surgery to do their research, assess the risks and then decide if it was for them.
On its website, the New Zealand Association of Plastic Surgeons says undergoing cosmetic surgery overseas carries risks, such as varying quality of care, communication barriers and limited follow-up support, with patients often needing to return overseas for corrective treatment.
New Zealand’s ACC does not cover complications from surgeries abroad, leaving patients to rely on emergency care or the public healthcare system.
