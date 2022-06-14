Nix Adams lost a child in 2013 from an unknown illness and suffered a miscarriage last year. Photo / supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Social media sensation Nicola "Nix'' Adams has announced her pregnancy. She's ecstatic about becoming a new mother again after surviving the grief of the death of her infant son Alaska in 2013 and a miscarriage last year.

She announced the pregnancy today on her social media page CWK (Courage, Wisdom, Knowledge) to share the good news with her 1.3 million followers. The first post she shared was a photo, which has garnered thousands of likes. In the photo, she revealed her expected due date was December 2022. She told the NZ Herald that she is relieved to have reached the 12-week milestone in her pregnancy,

"Being focused on my mahi definitely helps. It's a struggle because I worry if I will have another miscarriage, so I'm taking each day as it comes."

Nix became an influencer after she took to social media to show the world, and her whānau, that she had overcome P addiction and time in jail. Her life took a turn for the worst after her 16-month-old son Alaska died in her arms from an unknown illness. Her redemption story inspired others and today she is one of Aotearoa's most successful social media personalities and a Whakaata Māori host, who co-presents a talk show with Pio Terei.

The 34-year-old, who has two children living with her and a son that was raised by her parents, revealed her pregnancy result in the second post of a video shared online, talking about her scan and the reveal of the baby's sex.

"Every day when I wake up and I'm nauseous, I'm like, 'Yes! Hashtag blessed'. It was awesome to see our baby and their little arms and little legs."

The video concluded with, "Love Story to be continued."