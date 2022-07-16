Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Kiwi woman reveals taboo world of mummy makeovers

10 minutes to read
By
Rebecca Blithe

Senior Writer, Lifestyle and Entertainment

Once a secret treatment only afforded by the wealthy few, the demand for post-baby cosmetic surgery has increased "significantly" in recent years. From school teachers, nurses and farmers to women in the corporate world, Rebecca

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.