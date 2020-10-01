A newcomer to New Zealand has been overwhelmed with support from Tauranga locals after a cry for help on Facebook.

Earlier this week, things were not going well for Gaston Zaffignani.

Just over a year ago, he and his girlfriend moved to New Zealand from Argentina to do some travelling before finding jobs.

After living together in Tauranga for six months, they broke up last week. He dropped her off at the airport and found himself alone, a long way from home and sinking into depression.

His last resort was to ask for help on the Mount Maunganui Notice Board Facebook page. He described the response he received as "life changing".

His post read: "Hi there lovely community! I am not the kind of person who would do this, but I am running out of options.

"For some people might sound funny this post but, this is someone asking for help. I am on the desperate hunt for friends and company. I've been dumped two days ago. Lived with my ex partner for six months in this beautiful place, now she's left the country. During these months I have spent every minute with her, without creating new bonds.

"I am falling down in depressions that I've already been through before, been recovered and now falling back again. I am just scared because I don't know where can my depression take me or make me do, and feeling lonely.

"I am keen to do whatever makes me smile and takes these thoughts away from my head that day by day ruin my life. If you'd like to flick me a message to have some company for whatever just click on my profile and leave it, I'll be waiting for it.

Gaston Zaffignani was depressed after breaking up with his girlfriend. Looking for friends on Facebook helped him get through. Photo / George Novak

"I love running, having coffee, learning new languages and teaching the ones that I know (Italian and Spanish), and I am keen to do new things as well! Thanks in advance for your comprehension and sorry for the long post!!"

Zaffignani's post has so far received more than 500 reactions and 180 comments. Those commenting have offered words of support and encouragement, invited him for coffee or to hang out and suggested groups he might like to join.

One said: "I feel you my brother onwards an upwards. If you need a chat just flick a message, I been thru some deep an dark moments willing to listen."

Another read: "Hi/ Hola! More than happy to hang out, talk about life. I've been through the same and it's very frightening. Send me a message."

"Hola Buenos Dias. Good on you for reaching out in a time of need. If you need anyone to hang with feel free to get in touch always keen to speak/learn more Spanish. Never feel alone brother take care," said another.

A cry for help on social media resulted in an overwhelmingly positive response for Gaston Zaffignani. Photo / Facebook

Zaffignani told the Bay of Plenty Times he never expected so much support and he had gone from feeling like he had nothing to live for to needing to write out a schedule for all the plans he had made with people.

"That morning I posted on Facebook I just thought, I don't want to feel this anymore. After I posted I closed down my computer to get ready for work and my phone started vibrating over and over.

"I'm taking the time to reply to every single one. I'm taking down names and places and times because I want to take the time to thank every person who replied because since that I just don't have time to be sad anymore."

He has been working through the different offers and said he has had "so many coffees", shared many stories and was even signed up for a dance class.

"Before this, I was talking to my parents and saying I want to leave the country but now, I want to stay here forever. I don't think I would have the same reaction if I posted this in Argentina."

Zaffignani said he hoped his story would encourage others who were going through tough times to reach out and ask for help.

"It was scary but it was so worth it."