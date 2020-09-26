From memes to videos of women asking to speak to the manager, 2020 has truly been the year of the "Karen".

And with Halloween just around the corner the perfect costume has been released.

The "Karen" mask.

"Karen" is often used to refer to someone exhibiting privileged behaviour, who is a racist, stubborn and opinionated person.

American make-up artist Jason Adcost is selling two different "Karen" masks which are already selling out online.

"I was starting on this year's Halloween projects and kept seeing 'Karens' pop up in my news feed and thought, 'Damn this is the real monster of 2020,'" he told Business Insider.

The first "Karen" mask is of a middle-aged white woman who looks outraged and is "ready to take someone down in the middle of the grocery store".

The second mask is "Karen-19", a karen who has caught Covid-19 after refusing to wear a mask.

There’s a Karen Halloween mask, it’s an amazing likeness. pic.twitter.com/wQdVI0nuKD — SJR (@SJRSnow) September 16, 2020

"I have taste , but I never said it was good taste ... our newest action is KAREN-19 she thought she was slick calling you all sheep and look what happened!" he posted to Instagram.

Both masks are being sold online for US$180 (NZ$275).

He told Good Morning America the masks are currently sold out so he can keep up on orders.

"'Karen' is transcendent of all gender and size. She is just a modern-day tyrant. Anybody evil can be a Karen," he told Good Morning America.

"Just take it for what it is: a funny Halloween mask. I'm not here to ruin anybody's day. I'm just trying to make people laugh."