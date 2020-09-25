Princess Eugenie and her husband and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child in early 2021.

The news was announced on social media through the Royal family's official accounts.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," a tweet posted by the Royal family account read.

Princess Eugenie and her husband and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child. Photo / Getty Images

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news," it added.

Advertisement

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. pic.twitter.com/nLrzkwHMGC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2020

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and is 10th in line to the throne.

Her first born child will be 11th in line to the throne knocking Prince Edward down to 12th.

The pair married back in 2018 after being together for seven years.

Brooksbank popped the question while on a holiday in Nicaragua.

The baby will be the first child for the couple, who married on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel.