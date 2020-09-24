An inquest in the UK has heard the devastating circumstances of a newborn boy's death, revealing what his parents were doing when he was fatally mauled by the family dog.

Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was killed by Teddy the Chow Chow-cross on September 13 at his home in South Yorkshire.

Doncaster Coroner's Court heard that Elon was still alive when his mother Abigail Ellis called emergency services, telling the operator that the 12-day-old was breathing, but was "really poorly" and was "bleeding from his leg or his stomach", the Daily Mail reported.

The coroner's officer told the court that when Ellis called for the ambulance, she told the operator that she thought one of the dogs had bitten her baby.

Advertisement

"She had been on the toilet and her partner Stephen was outside with another child and came running in.

"Officers attended and Stephen Joynes identified Elon to police officers," the officer told the court.

Elon was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

No family members attended the hearing and senior Coroner Nicola Mundy released Elon's body to allow a funeral to take place.

"I am aware that there is an ongoing investigation and I adjourn this inquest until matters are investigated," she said.

Ellis and Joynes were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence after the incident and remain on bail.

A police spokesman told the Daily Mail that the dog was taken from the home and will remain in secure kennels until inquiries have been completed.

Abigail Ellis, 27 and her fiance Stephen Joynes, 35, were arrested after their newborn baby was mauled to death by a dog. Photo / Facebook

Earlier, Elon's uncle spoke out about the reason Teddy attacked and killed the tiny child, telling the Sun that the usually friendly Chow Chow-cross was "jealous" or thought Elon was a toy when he entered the house and mauled him.

Advertisement

"The dog was in the pen and he suddenly jumped over the top and got free and went through the open door into a room downstairs where the baby was in a Moses basket," Ellis' brother said.

"Then it attacked him. He may have thought it was a toy or a doll.

"But the dog had never been any trouble before."

He said Teddy was a big softie and all the kids and adults would cuddle the animal, adding: "You just wouldn't expect it to do anything like that."

Baby Elon was just 12 days old. Photo / Facebook

Just days before Elon's death, his mother shared a photo on her Facebook alongside the caption, "Our gorgeous baby boy. Love him to bits."

Another image showed the mother in her hospital bed with her newborn and his three siblings.

Advertisement

And in August, before his arrival, she wrote on Facebook: "Get ready for our little boy to make his appearance any time soon.

"He's head down, engaged and ready. But when he will come is the big question!"

Elon's father also shared a photo of the newborn saying he "couldn't be more chuffed" with his arrival.

Family said that the dog had "never been any trouble before". Photo / Facebook

One local woman, Sally Hooley, told the Sun she drove by the house as police were removing the dog.

"It was a big fluffy golden thing. It didn't look like a dangerous breed," she said.

"But police were struggling to get it into the dog van. It was strong enough to be dragging three officers into the road."

Advertisement

- Additional reporting, News.com.au