US President Donald Trump has wished Prince Harry "a lot of luck" with his wife Meghan Markle during a bizarre attack on the couple.

Speaking in a live news conference today, Trump said that he was "not a fan" of Meghan, who has publicly announced her support for rival candidate Joe Biden.

"I'm not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it," Trump said when asked about Meghan.

Trump's comments come after the couple recently shared a video of themselves calling on Americans to "reject hate speech" and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump says he is not a fan of Meghan Markle and wishes Prince Harry luck, which the president says Harry will need pic.twitter.com/TGtm062BB2 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 23, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" while Meghan called the presidential race the "most important election of our lifetime", The Sun reports.

But the couple has faced backlash online for "interfering" in the election in which Harry can't vote as he's not a US citizen.

One user responded to Harry's comment saying: "None of his business he is purely a guest in the country."

Another tweeted: "Completely inappropriate, especially from Harry."

A third said: "This sounds like foreign interference in the US election.

"I think we need a special counsel to investigate."