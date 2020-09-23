More than 320,000 used condoms have been confiscated after police officers discovered workers washing and reshaping them to be resold during a raid at a factory in Vietnam.

According to the VN Explorer news website, the 32-year-old woman who rents the factory told officials someone delivers thousands of used condoms to her each month.

Her alleged role in the production is to clean, dry, reshape and sort condoms under unhygienic conditions before making them look fresh again and packaging them up for new customers, media reported.

Police say they found close to 360kg of sheaths that were destined to be sold on the market later on.

Inspectors are also understood to have found thousands of condoms which had already been cleaned and packed ready to be sold to unsuspecting customers.

Police detects condom recycling facility in southern Vietnam https://t.co/1NbI130lfm — Vietnam Insider (@InsiderVietnam) September 22, 2020

It is unclear how many recycled condoms were already sold.

All of the ones that were found were unpackaged and unlabelled, Vietnamese newspaper Tuoi Tre News reported.

Provincial Market Management director Tran Van Tung said the condoms had been confiscated to use as evidence but will be disposed of immediately after because they are considered hazardous medical waste.