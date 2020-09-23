A man's proposal has gone viral after it went horribly wrong and was shared on social media.

Footage of Chris Vigo getting down on one knee to ask his girlfriend Angelina Rivera to marry him last Friday and has been shared on TikTok.

The clip shows the New York man in the midst of popping the question on Brooklyn Bridge when the pair are suddenly ploughed into by a cyclist.

And while it's undoubtedly not how either of them would have imagined the special moment to go, the video has since gone viral as people revelled in the painfully hilarious disaster.

The collision occurred when a friend Chris had roped in to take snaps of the big moment stepped into the bike lane to capture the shot.

A proposal on Brooklyn Bridge in New York has gone viral after footage revealed it went horribly wrong. Photo / TikTok / officialjoshyjosh

However he didn't see the shirtless cyclist, who can be heard yelling "heads up", hurtling along the bridge towards him.

"He got so excited, and as he was trying to catch his angles, this guy comes and just collides with him," Chris told the NY Post. "He hit his brakes, but it was too late."

As a result, the less-than-impressed cyclist smashes into the friend, in turn tumbling into Chris on the floor on one knee.

The clip – shared by the friend behind the camera Joshua – has been viewed over 117,000 times since it was posted Tuesday night and has received thousands of comments.

"Oh my God this is hilarious," one said.

"Aww, how embarrassing," another wrote.

The friend trying to capture the moment stepped into the bike lane, colliding with a cyclist - 'ruining' the big moment. Photo / TikTok / officialjoshyjosh

"This could be the funniest moment of 2020," someone else declared.

Another said the proposal would be "something to remember forever".

"This has no businesses being so funny," another person wrote, as one agreed it got "funnier every time".

Others said the car-crash moment was the perfect way to sum up 2020, describing it as proof "it's the worst year of all time".

While some argued the cyclists on Brooklyn Bridge were notoriously terrible.

"Cyclists are some of the rudest people, they will not move," one wrote.

In the comments, Joshua replied to one commenter stating he felt he had "ruined my friend's proposal" but agreed it was "really funny".

Luckily, Chris takes the awkward moment all in his stride, asking the cyclist "are you good" before declaring "it's OK, we're going to edit that".

"We didn't know what to say," Chris told the NY Post. "In my mind, I'm like, 'Do I go over and help him, or do I stay and hold her hand?'"

Thankfully, Angelina said "yes" and the pair are now officially engaged.