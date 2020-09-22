The Prince of Wales has launched his own "content platform", as he turns editor-in-chief to share videos and stories to save the planet from climate change.

The Prince has curated a series of films and articles on subjects close to his heart for RE:TV, an online channel designed to "champion inspiring solutions from around the world".

As he launched it, the prince also delivered a speech at the opening of Climate Week, in which he argued leaders must develop a "Marshall-like" plan to be on a "war-footing" to save the planet.

He said countries must now work together "approaching our action from the perspective of a military-style campaign", to "combat this most grave and urgent challenge".

The new online platform will cover the same issues, with subchannels named Re:Imagine, Re: Energize, Re:Balance, Re:Invigorate, and Re:Invest. It currently has more than a dozen short films and articles to "inform and inspire audiences about sustainability", with more due to be added weekly at re-tv.org.

A spokesman said "explainer films will clarify what carbon capture, the circular bioeconomy and other process and ideas are, while written pieces are being commissioned from various thought-leaders in sustainability".

In an interview on the website, the prince said: "Industries have obviously had to focus on dealing with the immediate impact of this horrendous pandemic, but the fascinating thing is I think a lot of people have still wanted fortunately to focus on the green recovery.

"We've so degraded natural systems, eco-systems, bio-diversity, that it's becoming increasingly impossible for nature to sustain us. At the moment it's all take, take.

"Now we've reached the situation where we really need four planets like Earth to survive or provide enough for everybody. And there is a better world out there. We can operate our industries far better."

In a separate speech on the same environmental theme to delegates at Climate Week, he said the impact of the climate crisis would "dwarf" the damage of coronavirus.

"At this late stage, I can see no other way forward but to call for a 'Marshall-like plan for nature, people and planet'," he said.

"Without doubt we must now put ourselves on a war-like footing, approaching our action from the perspective of a military-style campaign."

The prince also called for global commitments to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to be brought forward - as the target "suggests we have room to delay".

The comment challenges the UK Government's plan to cut carbon emissions to net zero within 30 years.

He added: "Billions of people around the world are waiting and longing for concerted action to right the balance of this planet that we have so rashly disrupted.

"Millions of younger employees of countless companies and corporations are desperate for action not more words.

"It is their lives we are gambling with, as well as the ultimate survival of everything that tries to share this ailing Earth with us.

"So let's get on with the urgent task of forming a global alliance to overcome the perverse obstacles facing us."