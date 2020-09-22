Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be just months away from releasing their first project on Netflix.

The couple, who left the royal family in search of "financial independence" earlier this year, recently confirmed they've signed a huge deal with the streaming service, according to the Daily Star.

Now, royal expert Rachel Bowie says the former actress and her husband are set to release their first Netflix project in 2021.

Bowie said on the Royally Obsessed podcast: "They're probably busy working because sources last week revealed that one of the Sussexes' Netflix shows will air as soon as 2021.

Advertisement

"We could have one of their Netflix shows in less than a year. It was Omid Scobie who said that on his HeirPod podcast."

Harry and Meghan's deal with Netflix is just five years long, she said.

"So we are going to get a whole lot of Sussex content really quickly."

Harry and Meghan previously said in a statement: "Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

Harry and Meghan have just signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. Photo / Getty Images

The couple said that as new parents, making family programming was also important to them, as was "powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens".

Earlier this month, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said that the Sussexes had "shopped around" before signing the deal.

"They're smart, they were shopping it around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best complete package," Hastings said.

Advertisement

"It's going to be epic entertainment. We're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.

"I can't tell you any more than that about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."